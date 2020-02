Amazon is offering 4-Pack eufy Lumi Plug-In LED Night Lights for just $9.97 with free shipping on $25+ orders or for Prime.



Product Details:

Provides the right amount of glare-free lighting to guide you in the dark



Automatically turns on only when ambient lighting becomes insufficient



Requires less than 30 cents a year to operate



Does not obstruct the second outlet



Received 4+ stars from over 3,050 reviews!