Office Depot Office Max Coupons

Office Depot Office Max

Free 70-Count K-Cup Pods & Duracell Batteries (AR)
Free AR $27.00
May 04, 2020
Expires : 05/09/20
41  Likes 22  Comments
84
About this Deal

Office Depot is offering rewards members [free to join] 100% back in rewards (up to $27 value) when you purchase 70-Count K-Cup Coffee Pods or Duracell 16-Pack Batteries (AA or AAA) or 24-Pack in AA Batteries! Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Available Free AR Options:

batteries Coffee Household Essentials Office Furniture K-Cups Duracell Office Depot Free AR
💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 07, 2020
updated
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 24, 2020
Now Select 22-48 count K-Cup® pods packs & Duracell® AA/AAA 16-pk and AA 24-pk batteries are free after rebate
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 09, 2020
Last Day Today
Likes Reply
sleungmd
sleungmd (L1)
May 05, 2020
I bought it yesterday. How long before the rewards gets applied?
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
May 03, 2020
Updated, Now 100% Back in Rewards on select Duracell® batteries and select Executive Suite® products
Likes Reply
metalstudz
metalstudz (L1)
May 02, 2020
Bonus Rewards: 100% back in Rewards on Duracell Coppertop AA/AAA 16-pk & AA 24-pk: Valid in store, at officedepot.com, by phone or fax from 4/26/20 to 5/2/20 11:59 PM ET or while supplies last, whichever occurs first. Rewards are limited to 2 items per member. This offer cannot be combined with other Bonus Rewards offers on the same or similar products and services.

Well the rewards come back to the account means u have to spend that money to buy something else in future. Like store credit.
Likes Reply
machaan
machaan (L2)
Apr 28, 2020
So, how does the cash back work? Cart is not reflecting it-will this be some sort of store credit?
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Apr 28, 2020
Yes, after you make a purchase (make sure to log into your Rewards account) you will see the bonus in your account.
Likes Reply
rimabanerjee
rimabanerjee (L1)
Apr 27, 2020
It is at Office Depot and not at Home Depot.
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 26, 2020
Updated, Valid Until 5/2
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 12, 2020
Back Again
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
