Walmart Coupons

Walmart

3-Pack Filtrete HVAC Air Filter (Mult. Sizes)
$15.88
Jun 13, 2020
Expires : 09/04/20
About this Deal

Right now, Walmart is offering 3-Pack Filtrete HVAC Air Filter in multiple sizes for only $15.88 with free shipping on $35+ orders or with free in-store pickup where available.

Details:
Vastly improves the air quality in your home
Keeps your air conditioning and heating systems running efficiently
Removes dirt and reduces strain on the heating and air conditioning motors
Made with both positively charged and negatively charged fibers
Fibers act like tiny magnets to attract air-polluting contaminants
Attracts and captures small, allergy-aggravating microparticles
Received 4+ stars from over 265 reviews!

💬 4  Comments

bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Sep 05, 2020
out of stock
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 13, 2020
Back again
veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
Apr 26, 2020
great deal but out of stock in my size :(
Mammoth
Mammoth (L3)
Jan 10, 2020
Minimum, once a year!
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Sleep Innovations Marley Queen 10 Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress in a Box - Made in USA - Medium Firm - Pressure Relieving
$219.98
arrow
arrow