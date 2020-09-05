This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart
$15.88
Jun 13, 2020
Expires : 09/04/20
19 Likes 4 Comments
12See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Walmart is offering 3-Pack Filtrete HVAC Air Filter in multiple sizes for only $15.88 with free shipping on $35+ orders or with free in-store pickup where available.
Details:
Vastly improves the air quality in your home
Keeps your air conditioning and heating systems running efficiently
Removes dirt and reduces strain on the heating and air conditioning motors
Made with both positively charged and negatively charged fibers
Fibers act like tiny magnets to attract air-polluting contaminants
Attracts and captures small, allergy-aggravating microparticles
Received 4+ stars from over 265 reviews!
What's the matter?