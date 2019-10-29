Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

9-Count 3M Filtrete Air Filters (Mult. Options)

$47.64
($39.64 after rebate)
+ Free Shipping
Walmart Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Walmart is offering 9-count 3M Filtrete Air Filters in multiple options for only $39.64 (it's $4.40 each) when you add 3 x 3-pack to your cart and submit this mail-in rebate. Shipping is free!

Also, don't forget to try a 15-day Walmart+ subscription for free! Learn more here.

Related to this item:

Walmart home Home Improvement air filters Filter Heating & Cooling Air Quality Filtrete
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 29, 2019
Back again
Reply
Related Deals
ALDI
ALDI
Huntington Home Tabletop Scarecrow (In-Store)
$5.99
ALDI
ALDI
Huntington Home Mercury Glass Pumpkin Candle (In-Store)
$4.99
Walmart
Walmart
Honeywell TurboForce Power 3-Speed Air Circulator
$14.94 $19.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Sale 1500ML-Luxurious-Crystal-Glass-U-shaped-Horn-Wine-Decanter-Wine-Pourer-Container-Handle-Lead-Free-Hor
$29.82 $99.30
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
GSlife 3 Tier Dish Rack Stainless Steel with Utensil Holder, Cutting Board Holder and Dish Drainer for Kitchen Counter,Silver
$32.99 $54.99
FREE SHIPPING
Apexlamps
Apexlamps
OSRAM BULB with New Housing Projector Lamp Compatible with HITACHI DT01581
396.5
AliExpress
AliExpress
Robot Vaccume Cleaner Multifunction(Sweep,Vacuum,Mop,Sterilize)LCD Touch Screen,Schedule,Auto Charge
$183.00 185
Cashback Available
Macy's
Macy's
Michley 42-pc Sewing Kit FS-042 & Reviews - Home
$10.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up To 60% Off Select Outdoor Lighting + *F/S
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Zulily
Zulily
$19.99 Snuggle With Sherpa Throws
$19.99 $55.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
RFID Blocking Black 2 Zip Leather Women's Checkbook Clutch Wallet Organizer
$24.63
Amazon
Amazon
VANGOLD Large Frameless Wall Clock Sticker DIY Wall Clock Kit Home Decoration for Livingroom Bedroom Kitchen
$27.99 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
Best Amazon Brand – Rivet Farr Lotus Accent Chair, Canary
$609.95
Amazon
Amazon
Home Brilliant Abstract Textured Decorative Throw Pillow Covers for Couch, 18x18 Inch 45x45cm, Set of 2, Yellow Stripes Mustard
$14.99
Amazon
Amazon
HOMKO Decorative Mason Jar Wall Decor - Rustic Wall Sconces with 6-Hour Timer LED Fairy Lights and Flowers - Farmhouse Home Decor (Set of 2)
$22.99 $39.99
Clarks
Clarks
Today's Deals On Footwear & Accessories - Clarks® Shoes Official Site
50% Off
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Best Home Brilliant Set of 2 Spring Decor Pillows Sofa Cushion Covers Accent Pillows for Couch, 16 X 16 Inches
$12.88
Wayfair
Wayfair
Sigler Tufted Cocktail Ottoman
215.99 289.99
Amazon
Amazon
Mini Fridge with Freezer, AICOOK 1.6 Cu.Ft Compact Refrigerator with Small Freezer, Energy Star Reversible Door, Drinks Food Beer Storage for Bedroom, Office or Apartment, Blalck, 110V & 120V
$112.69
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
HZOM Mini Fridge 4 Liter/6 Can Portable AC/DC Powered Thermoelectric System Cooler and Warmer for Cars, Homes, Offices, and Dorms,Blue
$39.99 $99.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Risinginto Ceramic Flower Pot with Saucer, White Stripe Texture, Modern Creative Garden Flower Pots in Different Sizes, Round Flower Pots, Succulent Flower Pots, Three-Piece Set
$16.19