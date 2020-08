Walmart has this 3-Pk Filtrete Allergen Defense Air Filters (Mult. Options) for just $15.88 with free shipping on $35+.



Product Details:

Vastly improves the air quality in your home



Keeps your air conditioning and heating systems running efficiently



Removes dirt and reduces strain on the heating and air conditioning motors



Made with both positively charged and negatively charged fibers



Fibers act like tiny magnets to attract air-polluting contaminants



Electrostatic filters perform better than comparable non-electrostatic fiberglass and washable/reusable filters



Attracts and captures small, allergy-aggravating microparticles



Cleans air with each pass through the filter



Received 4+ stars from over 120 reviews!