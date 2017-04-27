Amazon is offering this Fitness Reality Super Max Weight Bench for only $99.99 with free shipping!



Note: temporarily out of stock, however you can still order it now.



Details:

Can support up to 800 pounds



2019 Upgraded 12" Wide Backrest



3 Position Adjustable Leg Hold Down



Folded for Storage



Dimensions:59" L x 23.5" W x 48.5" H



Weight: 35 pounds



Received 4+ stars from over 2,150 reviews