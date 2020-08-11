Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

50' Flexzilla Garden Hose (5/8") + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$31.98 $72.98
Sep 08, 2020
2  Comments
10
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this 50' Flexzilla Garden Hose (5/8") for only $31.98 with free shipping!

Details:
#1 Amazon Best Seller in Garden Hoses
Extreme all-weather flexibility
Durable and abrasion-resistant outer cover
Lighter than traditional garden hoses
Received 4+ stars from over 10,535 reviews
Also Available for the Same Price at:
Walmart
Sam's Club
Home Depot

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
anjunadrck
anjunadrck (L1)
Aug 11, 2020
live again
Likes Reply
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
Likes Reply
