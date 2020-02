For a limited time only, wayfair is offering 5'3" x 7'3" Florissant White/Blue Area Rug on sale for $39.99, originally $139.00. Shipping is free on your purchase over $49.



Features:

4.5 stars from 508 customer reviews



from 508 customer reviews Overall Product Weight: 11 lb.



Material: Polypropylene



Primary Color: Off-White/Navy Blue