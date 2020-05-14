Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Gardenline 20" Planter (In-Store)

$14.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 05/19/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Gardenline 20" Planter for only $14.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Indoor and outdoor use
  • Drill drainage holes in bottom as needed
  • Lightweight and easy to handle

Note: plants not included.

