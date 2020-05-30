Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Gardenline Teacup or Mason Jar Planter (In-Store)

$7.99
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 06/02/20
About this Deal

ALDI is offering this Gardenline Teacup or Mason Jar Planter for only $7.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • Durable Ceramic construction
  • Crafted and painted by hand
  • Great for indoor or outdoor use
  • Mason Jar: 2.5 qt.; Teacup: 1.9 qt.

Note: plant not included.

Comments (2)

