Now through 2/8, CVS is offering 2 for $2 Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo or Conditioner ($1.00 each) when you stack the offers below! Plus, get shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.



Applicable Offers:

2 for $7 w/ ExtraCare Card [free to join]



$2 off 2 Instant Coupon at the Coupon Center



$3 ExtraBucks Rewards on 2 for Next Purchase

You can also see this offer on the 1st page of CVS's weekly ad.