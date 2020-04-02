Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
CVS Coupons »

2 for $2 Garnier Shampoo or Conditioner

$1.00 ea $9.98 ea
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/08/20
CVS Coupons See Deal
Up to 0.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Now through 2/8, CVS is offering 2 for $2 Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo or Conditioner ($1.00 each) when you stack the offers below! Plus, get shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.

Applicable Offers:
  • 2 for $7 w/ ExtraCare Card [free to join]
  • $2 off 2 Instant Coupon at the Coupon Center
  • $3 ExtraBucks Rewards on 2 for Next Purchase

You can also see this offer on the 1st page of CVS's weekly ad.

Related to this item:

bath household Household Essentials Hair Care Garnier health & beauty CVS Garnier Hair Care
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Amazon
Coleman Kids Air Mattress with Soft Plush Top | EasyStay Single-High Inflatable Air Bed, Twin - 2000024251
Amazon
$17.58 $21.99
Home Depot
Scotts Premium 0.75 Cu. Ft. Top Soil-71130756
Home Depot
$2.37
Up to 5.0% Cashback
Target
$11.99 Select Tide or Persil Liquid Laundry Detergent or Tide Pods Detergent Pacs
Target
Sale
Costco
50-Ct FLTR Disposable Face Masks + F/S
Costco
$15.99 Free Shipping
Costco
Downy Ultra Concentrated HE Fabric Softener + F/S
Costco
$13.89 $16.49
Costco
Tide Pods with Ultra Oxi HE Laundry Detergent Pods, 104-count + F/S
Costco
$28.99 $33.99 Free Shipping
Michaels
70% Off Summer Decor, Floral & Party Supplies | Michaels
Michaels
Sale
Up to 3.0% Cashback
Amazon
SITERWELL Smoke Detector, Smoke Alarm with Photoelectric Sensor and 9V Battery Operated(Include), 10-Year Life Time Fire Alarm W
Amazon
$17.28 $36.39
Amazon
Moen YB8099CH Mason Toilet Paper Roller, Chrome
Amazon
$1.24 $1.80
Amazon
11% Discount - Oster Belgian Waffle Maker, Stainless Steel (CKSTWF2000)
Amazon
$17.88 $19.99 Free Shipping
Costco
Limited Time! Online Special Events are Back
Costco
Sale
Walmart
Save BIG On Must-haves for Summer Sale
Walmart
Sale
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Sharper Image
Free Shipping Sitewide + Cash Back On Orders Over $99
Sharper Image
$1,000
Cashback Available
Yankee Candle
Floral Favorites Samplers® CollectionGift Set
Yankee Candle
$8.00
Up to 1.0% Cashback
Best Buy
Mission Cooling Neck Gaiter Cobalt Blue 108007
Best Buy
$14.99 $19.99
Cashback Available
Best Buy
Altered Nozzle Single Flow Spray (5-Pack) 1003-5
Best Buy
$59.99 $119.99
Cashback Available
Michaels
30% Off Lemax Spooky Town Collection | Michaels
Michaels
Sale
Up to 3.0% Cashback
World Market
Metal Cage Flush Mount Jorna Ceiling Light
World Market
$139.99 $199.99
World Market
Gold Carved Metal Flush Mount Viviana Ceiling Light
World Market
$139.99 $199.99
Kirklands
Up To 35% Off Kirklands All Furniture Sale
Kirklands
Sale
Up to 0.5% Cashback
World Market
Antique Whitewash Wood Bead 4 Light Chandelier
World Market
$159.99 $199.99