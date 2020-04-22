Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

2-Pack GE Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb
FREE SHIPPING
$34.98 $55.21
Apr 22, 2020
Expires : 04/22/20
28  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, Lowe's is offering this 2-Pack GE Dimmable Smart LED Light Bulb for only $34.98 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Enhance your home's atmosphere
  • Schedule when lights are on and off
  • Set scenes like warm dimmed light for movie time
  • Control each light bulb individually
  • Free iOS- and Android-compatible app

Compare to $54.99 at Best Buy and on Amazon.

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor Free Shipping Lowes Home Lighting GE Lighting & Ceiling Fans Tech Accessories Smart Light
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Lowes See All arrow
Lowes
Lowes
Now Live! Pro Savings Event
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
Linsay Smart LED Backpacks (4 Colors)
$29.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Free Bare Tool (Oct. 28 – Dec. 30)
Free W/P
Lowes
Lowes
LINSAY 7" Wi-Fi Android 9 Pie Tablet
$47.00 $109.99
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Dog Costumes - Lowes
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
LINSAY USB A USB Charger Lowes.com
$19.99 $49.99
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's Unveils New Holiday Savings Offers
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Daylight Savings Deals - Lowes
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Fresh Christmas Trees + Free Ship - Lowes.com
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off November Member-Only Savings
SALE
Best Buy
Best Buy
1-Day Only Member Mondays Event
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Over $4,700 Holiday Instant Savings Book
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Home Depot
Home Depot
BOGO Free Dewalt & Milwaukee Tools
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Pre-Black Friday AD 2020
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
BJ's Black Friday Sneak Peek
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
$2.75 Scott or Kleenex Paper Products
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Lowes
Lowes
Premium 2-Cu Ft Hardwood Mulch in 3 Colors (In-Store)
$2.50 $3.68
Lowes
Lowes
1-Day Online-Only Cyber Steals
SALE
HOT
Lowes
Lowes
Now Live! Pro Savings Event
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Free Bare Tool (Oct. 28 – Dec. 30)
Free W/P
Lowes
Lowes
Lowe's Unveils New Holiday Savings Offers
NEWS
Lowes
Lowes
Linsay Smart LED Backpacks (4 Colors)
$29.99 $69.99
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Today Only! Fleece Blankets On Sale
$6.99+
Lowes
Lowes
Allen + Roth Analog Round Indoor Wall Clock
$39.99 $64.98
Lowes
Lowes
Allen + Roth Analog Round Indoor Industrial-style Wall Clock
$39.99 $64.98
Lowes
Lowes
Today Only! Up To 45% off Brookside Throw Blankets Cyber Steals - Monday
$6.99+ $15.25
arrow
arrow