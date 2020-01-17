Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Best Buy Coupons »

4-Pack GE 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb

$4.99 $12.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/08/20
Best Buy Coupons See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Best Buy has the 4-Pack GE 800-Lumen LED Light Bulb for only $4.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.

Product Details:
  • 8W of power
  • Designed to provide longer, more energy-efficient illumination.
  • 800 lumens light output
  • Dimmable
  • Lasts up to 15,000 hours
  • Received 4.6 stars out of 235+ reviews

Related to this item:

lighting home Home Improvement Light Bulbs GE BestBuy Lighting & Ceiling Fans
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jan 17, 2020
Sold out
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 17, 2020
back again
Reply
Related Deals
Sears
Sears
Labor Day Doorbusters Through 9/1
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
2020 Dash Rapid Egg Cooker: 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker
$16.99
Amazon
Amazon
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack - Standard Size (20x26 Inches) Pillow Cases - Satin Pillow Covers with Envelope Closure, Light Blue
$8.49
Amazon
Amazon
Mattress-Topper Queen Pure Cotton Top - Plush Quilted Pillow Top with Down Alternative Fill, Water Resistant Optimum Thick Mattress Topper Pad, Fitted Deep Pocket for Mattress 18 Inches
$48.99
Amazon
Amazon
Topcovos Rug Gripper - Non Slip Rug Pad Double Sided Anti Curling Reusable and Washable Rug Gripper for Rugs &Carpet(4 Pack)
$5.99 $9.99
Amazon
Amazon
Kitchen Faucet, Commercial 3 in 1 Spring Black Kitchen Faucet
$72.49 $144.99
eBay
eBay
Enjoy 5% Off Performa Daily Pill Container Case - Dishwasher Safe and BPA-free
$7.59 $7.99
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Newport Plaid Velvet Berber Throw | Academy
$14.97 $19.99
Cashback Available
Amazon
Amazon
'The BIG Summer Sale' Event w/ Savings Up to 50% Off
SALE
Sears
Sears
Sears Fire Pits Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
eBay
eBay
CHEFMAN - TurboFry 3.7qt/3.5L Analog Air Fryer, Dual Dial Control, Dishwasher... 816458023481
$29.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
47" Black 3-Tier Metal Plant Stand with Galvanized Shelves
$44.25 $59.00
Big Lots
Big Lots
Wilson & Fisher Innisbrook All Weather Wicker Dining Chairs, 6-Pack
$472.49 $629.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
Signature Design By Ashley Trinell Nightstand - Big Lots
$179.99 $199.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Zoey Hand Hooked Viscose Gray Rug By Bangalow Rose, 2' X 3'
$40.99 $209.00
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
SKIL 5280-01 15-Amp 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw with Single Beam Laser Guide
$59.98
Wayfair
Wayfair
120-count Felt Clothes Hangers
$17.99 $119.99
Wayfair
Wayfair
Grasston Blue Area Rug By Bungalow Rose, 2'6" X 8'
$62.99 $329.00
FREE SHIPPING
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel
Maya Large Blue Ceramic Planter + Reviews | Crate and Barrel
$119.00 $149.00
Crate & Barrel
Crate & Barrel
Addison Charcoal Leaning Bookcase
$99.97 $159.00
Amazon
Amazon
Noahas Luxury Fluffy Rugs Bedroom Furry Carpet Bedside Sheepskin Area Rugs Children Play Princess Room Decor Rug, 2ft X 4ft, Light Blue
$19.99