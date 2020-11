Amazon has this Gerber Dime Mini Multi-Tool for only $12.71 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime!



Product Details:

Amazon's Choice



Sturdy stainless steel construction



Compact, lightweight size fits perfectly in pocket - a daily companion for any task



10 tools: Needle nose spring-loaded pliers, Wire cutter, Fine edge blade, Retail package opener, Scissors, Medium flat driver, Crosshead driver, Bottle opener, Tweezers, File



Convenient, easily accessible butterfly opening



Overall length: 4.25 inches, Closed Length: 2.75 inches



Received 4+ stars out of 8,770+ reviews!