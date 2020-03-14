Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
110-Ct Glad OdorShield Trash Bags (13-Gal)

$15.97 $19.06
+ Free* Shipping
13 GALLON WHITE PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Handle daily kitchen and household demands with Glad’s13 gallon tall garbage bag in a Febreze Fresh Clean Scent
5 DAY ODOR CONTROL: 3-in-1 OdorShield works to trap, lock and neutralize tough odors– eliminate smells in the kitchen and around the house with OdorShield trash bags great for baby diaper and cat litter disposal
TALL GARBAGE BAG: Prevent rips, tears and leaks with LeakGuard plus Glad's unique diamond design allowing these tall trash bags to stretch at the top while reinforced bands contain bulk through the middle
GARBAGE CAN LINER: Glad 13 gallon trash can liners ensure a tight grip on the garbage can making for a simple removal with a quick cinch of the durable drawstring
NOTE: Item is scented and the odor may be strong if you're sensitive to smell. Wide enough to fit containers up to 2 feet (1 ft 11 ¾ inches).

Comments (10)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Mar 14, 2020
Price drop, now $10.38
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 29, 2020
Price drop now $9
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 07, 2019
Price drop
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 04, 2019
Now $12.28
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Feb 06, 2019
Updated $11.46
Reply
warunamail
warunamail (L5)
Mar 17, 2018
$1 drop
Reply
WeSaveBig
WeSaveBig (L1)
Feb 17, 2017
Mega, WOW!
Reply
jobehr
jobehr (L1)
Feb 17, 2017
Great price.
Reply
dealsplussss
dealsplussss (L3)
Feb 16, 2017
What a great deal! I think this is almost the lowest price!
Reply
BigSaver00
BigSaver00 (L3)
Jan 02, 2017
Great Item to stock up on
Reply
