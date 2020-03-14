Subscribe & Save



13 GALLON WHITE PLASTIC TRASH BAGS: Handle daily kitchen and household demands with Glad’s13 gallon tall garbage bag in a Febreze Fresh Clean Scent

5 DAY ODOR CONTROL: 3-in-1 OdorShield works to trap, lock and neutralize tough odors– eliminate smells in the kitchen and around the house with OdorShield trash bags great for baby diaper and cat litter disposal

TALL GARBAGE BAG: Prevent rips, tears and leaks with LeakGuard plus Glad's unique diamond design allowing these tall trash bags to stretch at the top while reinforced bands contain bulk through the middle

GARBAGE CAN LINER: Glad 13 gallon trash can liners ensure a tight grip on the garbage can making for a simple removal with a quick cinch of the durable drawstring

NOTE: Item is scented and the odor may be strong if you're sensitive to smell. Wide enough to fit containers up to 2 feet (1 ft 11 ¾ inches).