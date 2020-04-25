Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pc GLIS Storage Box w/ Lid
$1.99 $2.99
Apr 25, 2020
Expires : 05/31/20
About this Deal

IKEA is offering this 3-Pc GLIS Storage Box w/ Lid for only $1.99 with varied shipping fees.

Details:
  • A perfect place to keep pens, pencils and small accessories
  • Can be stacked to save space when stored
  • Dimensions: 7" L x 4" W x 3" H
  • Received 4+ stars from over 45 reviews

