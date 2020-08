Costco is offering Golden Arowana Tarnished Pewter HDPC Waterproof Luxury Vinyl Tile 5mm + 1mm Attached Pad (12" x 24") for only $24.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

100% Waterproof HDPC® Vinyl Tile



6mm Thick 5mm + 1mm Attached Pad



12 Sq. Ft. Per Carton



Coordinating Moldings Available at goldenarowanaflooring.com



Sample Swatches Available, Please Call 866-582-0848