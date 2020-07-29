Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's Coupons

Macy's

AeroGarden Slim Countertop Herbs Seed Kit
FREE SHIPPING
$79.99 $189.99
Jul 29, 2020
Expires : 08/02/20
29  Likes 5  Comments
18
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's is offering this AeroGarden Slim Countertop Herbs Seed Kit for only $79.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Enjoy garden-fresh herbs year-round
  • Counter-sized greenhouse
  • Features LED grow lights
  • Dimensions: Width: 15" x 4.61" x 17.4"
  • Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping macy's home kitchen garden Gardening Plants AeroGarden Seed Kit
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 29, 2020
Updated expires 8/2
Likes Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
updated with daily deal price
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jul 09, 2019
Price Drop, Now $69.99
Likes Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
May 10, 2019
Price drop, now $79.99
Likes Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Apr 20, 2019
Back at $89.99
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
Black Friday Sneak Peek Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Ladlow 90-Inch Fabric Sofa (2 Colors)
$389.00 $899.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
3-Pc Essential Sugar, Coffee and Tea Canister Set
$14.69 $30.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Backstage Online Shop Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
3-Piece Comforter Sets (5 Options)
$20.99 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Alfani Print A-Line Skirt
$12.96 $74.50
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Epic Threads Kids Packable Jackets (Mult. Styles)
$16.80 $40.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Dress Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Tools of the Trade Chicken Roaster
$10.49 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Macy's Holiday Gift Guide
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$16.99 $22.99
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
2020 Black Friday Ad Released!
BF AD
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
$2.75 Scott or Kleenex Paper Products
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Kohl's Pre-Black Friday AD 2020
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.0%
ROUND UP
Roundup
Election Day Sales 2020
ROUNDUP
HOT
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
BJ's Black Friday Sneak Peek
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Macy's
Macy's
Ladlow 90-Inch Fabric Sofa (2 Colors)
$389.00 $899.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Home Depot
Home Depot
BOGO Free Dewalt & Milwaukee Tools
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Lowes
Lowes
Now Live! Pro Savings Event
SALE
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Walmart
Walmart
3-Tier Wooden Elevated Garden Box
$59.97 $99.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Holiday Amaryllis (In-Store)
$4.99
Costco
Costco
Pre-Order Two 36" Fresh Wreaths and Two 12" Fresh Wreaths
$134.99
Amazon
Amazon
Phyther Cactus Tealight Candles, Unscented Decoration Tea Lights Candle, for Decor, Party Favors, Wedding, Baby, and Bridal Shower (12 Pieces)
$17.95
Amazon
Amazon
Ceramic Plant Pots 5.9" + 4.7" with Drainage Holes (Set of 2)
14.93 24.9
arrow
arrow