Back again, with a new low price!



Home Depot has this Gorilla Ladders Aluminum Platform for just $23.88. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping charges, otherwise shipping starts from $8.99.



Product Details:

Best Seller



Sturdy aluminum frame with non-marring feet



47.25 in. x 12 in. standing area offers ample space



Integrated handle provides 1-handed mobility



300 lbs. load capacity



Thin design folds to 3.25 in. thick for compact storage



20 in. standing height is ideal for painting and drywall projects or for use as a work bench



Lightweight design is easy to carry and transport



Large, multi-use platform offers versatility



Slip-resistant surface helps ensure safety



Received 4+ stars from over 1,210 reviews!