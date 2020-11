Home Depot is offering this Gorilla Ladders Slim-Fold Work Platform for only $23.88 with free shipping on orders over $45, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Details:

Integrated handle for easy carrying and mobility



300 lb. load capacity



Thin design folds to 3.25 in. thick for compact storage



Lightweight design is easy to carry and transport



Slip-resistant surface helps ensure safety



Dimensions: 47.25" x 12" x 20"



Received 4+ stars from over 1,895 reviews