This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
IKEA

GRÖNLID Sofa w/ Chaise
$389.00 $795.00
Jul 14, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
IKEA is offering this GRÖNLID Sofa w/ Chaise for only $389.00 with varied shipping fees.

Also available in other colors starting from $439.00!

Details:
  • Snuggle up, feel warmly embraced
  • Sofa is extra deep with soft and moveable back cushions
  • Dimensions: 101 5/8" W x 38 5/8" D x 41" H

home decor sofa Home Improvement furniture Ikea couch Home Furniture Living Room Furniture
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Jun 17, 2020
What a great deal!
