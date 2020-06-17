This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
IKEA
GRÖNLID Sofa w/ Chaise
+ VARIED SHIPPING
$389.00
$795.00
Jul 14, 2020
Expires : 07/19/20
31 Likes 1 Comments
19See Deal
About this Deal
|
IKEA is offering this GRÖNLID Sofa w/ Chaise for only $389.00 with varied shipping fees.
Also available in other colors starting from $439.00!
Details:
🏷 Deal tagshome decor sofa Home Improvement furniture Ikea couch Home Furniture Living Room Furniture
What's the matter?