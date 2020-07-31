Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Walmart

Great Value Disinfecting Wipes, Fresh & Lemon Scent, 225 wipes
$7.66
Aug 02, 2020
4  Likes 9  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

In Store Deal

Walmart is offering this Great Value Disinfecting Wipes, Fresh & Lemon Scent, 225 wipes for only $7 66 at select stores.

Find your nearest Walmart here.

Details:
Kills viruses that cause colds and flu
Kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria
2 Lemon Scent and 1 Fresh Scent wipes
Received 4+ stars for over 340 reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

health Safety Household Essentials Cleaning Supplies Cleaning Wipes disinfection wipes Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 9  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jul 31, 2020
up dated
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 03, 2020
$8.97 at selected stores
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Apr 22, 2020
Back in stock
Likes Reply
peachy2045
peachy2045 (L1)
Mar 26, 2020
Awesome
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 26, 2020
Hello Admin/ I made some edit on this price, then again back to old price, is this now for the orginal poster
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Mar 26, 2020
You are an original poster if that's what you were asking :)
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 13, 2020
@SweetLemon Do I eligible for credit on this update
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jun 13, 2020
You didn't make any update, so I'm a bit confused about what you are asking me, but yes, if you an OP you get credit for this deal.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jun 13, 2020
Yes, Makes sense.Thanks.
Likes Reply
see more comments 6
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
The "Big Save" Event Coming October 11
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Huffy Disney Princess 16" Pink (YMMV)
$21.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
3-Pack 3M Air Filters (Multiple Options)
$15.88 $26.64
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
October Savings Spotlight
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Fall Outdoor Essentials Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Price Drop! LuxuryGoods Leather Futon (4 Colors)
$159.00 $359.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 70% Off 'Halloween Your Way' Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Hoover Board with Built in Speaker LED Light
$88.00 $148.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
2-Pk. Equate 70% Isopropyl Alcohol (32 Oz.)
$3.92
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Christmas & Holiday Decor Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ALDI
ALDI
Arm & Hammer Clean Burst Detergent - 9/30
$4.45
HOT
Costco
Costco
Now Live! Up to $1000 Off Member-Only Savings
SALE
Target
Target
Now Live! Up to 50% Off Early Deal Days
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Online Special Events are Back!
SALE
Lowes
Lowes
Halloween Decorations Sale from $2
SALE
Costco
Costco
5-Pack Clorox Disinfecting Wipes (85-Ct)
$22.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
3-Pack 3M Air Filters (Multiple Options)
$15.88 $26.64
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Sams Club
Sams Club
Member’s Mark Fall Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
October Savings Spotlight
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow