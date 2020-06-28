Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes

Lowes

Greenworks 1800-PSI Cold Water Pressure Washer
FREE SHIPPING
$79.00 $148.84
Jun 26, 2020
Expires : 07/07/20
Jun 26, 2020
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this Greenworks 1800-PSI Cold Water Pressure Washer for only $79.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • 13-amp motor generates 1.1 GPM for powerful cleaning
  • Kit includes soap applicator and turbo nozzle
  • Lightweight with convenient carry handle
  • Includes 20 foot high pressure hose
  • 35-ft power cord with inline GFCI for use on all exterior outlets

Free Shipping home patio cleaning Home Improvement outdoors Lawn & Garden pressure washer
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Jun 28, 2020
SAVE 46% thru 07/08/2020
anjunadrck
anjunadrck (L1)
Jun 27, 2020
👍👍
