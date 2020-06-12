Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Greenworks 1800-PSI Pressure Washer + F/S

$99.00 $149.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/12/20
About this Deal

Today only, Lowe's is offering this Greenworks 1800-PSI Cold Water Pressure Washer for only $99.00 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Tackles light-duty applications like cleaning cars, decks and windows
  • 13-Amp universal motor generates 1800-PSI
  • 5 Quick connect nozzles (40°, 25°, 0°, soap and turbo)
  • Axial cam pump is maintenance-free
  • Received 4+ stars from over 105 reviews

Compare to $145.68 on Amazon.

Comments (2)

YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 12, 2020
Expires 6/12
Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jun 11, 2020
Back again
Reply
