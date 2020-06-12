This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Greenworks 1800-PSI Pressure Washer + F/S
$99.00
$149.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/12/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Lowe's is offering this Greenworks 1800-PSI Cold Water Pressure Washer for only $99.00 with free shipping!
Details:
Compare to $145.68 on Amazon.
Related to this item:Free Shipping home patio Lowes power tools pressure washer washer garden tools
What's the matter?