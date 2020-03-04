Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Costco Coupons

Costco

Costco 4-Pack GTX Solar Post Light + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$19.99 $29.99
Apr 03, 2020
Expires : 04/12/20
24  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco is offering this 4-Pack GTX Solar Post Light for only $19.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Up to 8 hours on a nightly charge
  • Crafted with durable Aluminum Construction
  • Rechargeable Nickel Metal Hydride (Ni-MH) batteries included
  • 10 Lumens per light provide maximum energy

🏷 Deal Tags

Free Shipping patio Costco Outdoor Lighting lights Home Lighting Lighting & Ceiling Fans Post Lights
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Costco See All arrow
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
Costco
Costco
Price Drop! Wahl Deluxe Haircut Kit
$29.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
8-Pc Instant Pot Cooking & Baking Set
$19.99 $24.99
Costco
Costco
Up to $1000 Off Online-Only Hot Buys
SALE
Costco
Costco
Lowest Price! Apple AirPods Pro
$199.99 $249.00
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Free $20 Credit w/ Same Day Order
Offer
Costco
Costco
Brondell Swash Bidet Toilet Seat
$69.99 $89.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
$34.99 $49.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Samsung TV Savings Event
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Bed & Room Queen Portrait Wall Bed w/ Desk
$1899.99 $2499.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
ROUND UP
Roundup
Amazon Prime Day Roundup Masterlist
ROUNDUP
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Pack Cottonelle Bath Tissue (2 Options)
$5.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
BJs Wholesale
BJs Wholesale
BJ’s Announces Black Friday Event Plans
NEWS
Cashback Up to 0.5%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
BrizLabs Orange Halloween Lights, 19.47ft 60 LED Orange Fairy Lights String, 2 Modes Battery Halloween String Lights, Indoor Silver Wire Twinkle Lights for Halloween Themed Party Carnival Decorations
$10.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Sunco Lighting 6 Pack BR40 LED Bulb, 17W=100W, Dimmable, 3000K Warm White, 1400 LM, E26 Base, Indoor Flood Light for Cans - UL & Energy Star
$29.99
Lowes
Lowes
Utilitech Integrated LED 5-in or 6-in 65-Watt Equivalent White Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight
$2.79
Walmart
Walmart
Outdoor Solar Hanging Lights, Solar Lanterns Waterproof IP55 with Fairy Lights Copper Wire Lights for Garden Patio Umbrella Lamp
$25.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Wind Chime,solar Lights Chimes，butterfly Wind Chimes Led/solar Hummingbird Wind Chime Outdoor Decor,yard Decorations Solar Light Mobile,memorial Wind Chimes,(gifts for Mom，birthday Gifts for Mom)
$16.99 $19.99
Amazon
Amazon
CPPSLEE LED Flame Effect Light Bulb, 4 Modes Flame Lights Bulbs, E26 Base Fire Light Bulbs with Gravity Sensor, Halloween Decorations Flickering Light Bulb for Indoor/Outdoor/Home/Party Decor(2 Pack)
$36.99
Walmart
Walmart
Motion Sensor Dual Head Lights Outdoor Lighting, TSV 30LED IP65 Waterproof 360° Rotatable Solar Powered Wall Lights Spotli
$25.97 $36.36
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
GearBest
GearBest
ZDM Waterproof LED Strip Lights Per Metre 60pcs 5050 RGB LEDs Color Kit with IR 44key Remote Control Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
$7.14 $10.98
Cashback Available
Lamps Plus
Lamps Plus
Possini Euro Kenya Blue-Green Ceramic Table Lamp
$139.99 $209.99
Cashback Up to 1.5%
Home Depot
Home Depot
StyleWell Dusk to Dawn LED Night Light
$1.98 $3.98
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow