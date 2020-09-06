Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Harman Kardon Invoke Voice-Activated Speaker + F/S

$32.99 $299.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/09/20
Newegg is offering this Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Voice-Activated Speaker for $32.99 (Reg. $299.99) with free shipping!

Features:
  • The intelligent speaker from Harman Kardon with Cortana
  • Microsoft's personal digital assistant joins you in your home
  • Invoke delivers exceptional sound, and with Cortana's intelligence you can voice control your music and smart home devices, create reminders and lists, manage schedules, get answers to questions, make and receive hands-free calls with Skype, and more
  • Proprietary 360-degree adaptive technology, featuring 7 microphones that recognizes all details of your voice commands from any direction

