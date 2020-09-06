Newegg is offering this Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Voice-Activated Speaker for $32.99 (Reg. $299.99) with free shipping!



Features:

The intelligent speaker from Harman Kardon with Cortana



Microsoft's personal digital assistant joins you in your home



Invoke delivers exceptional sound, and with Cortana's intelligence you can voice control your music and smart home devices, create reminders and lists, manage schedules, get answers to questions, make and receive hands-free calls with Skype, and more



Proprietary 360-degree adaptive technology, featuring 7 microphones that recognizes all details of your voice commands from any direction