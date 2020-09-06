This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Harman Kardon Invoke Voice-Activated Speaker + F/S
$32.99
$299.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/09/20
About this Deal
|Newegg is offering this Harman Kardon Invoke Bluetooth Voice-Activated Speaker for $32.99 (Reg. $299.99) with free shipping!
Features:
Related to this item:Free Shipping home speaker Bluetooth Speaker Speakers Smart Home Home Audio Speakers
What's the matter?