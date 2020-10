Price drop (was $199.99)! Home Depot is offering this Harper & Bright Designs Twin Loft Bed w/ Slide in 2 styles for only $191.33 at checkout with free shipping!



Details:

Loft bed design saves considerably space



Guardrails provides safety for children



Simple design accommodates to any decor style



Clean construction leaves opportunities for improvising



Dimensions: 78.2" D x 44.4" H x 42.3" W