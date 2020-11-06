This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
HDX 5-Tier Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit
$29.98
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 07/27/20
About this Deal
|Home Depot is offering this HDX 5-Tier Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit for just $29.98 with free in-store pickup!
Note: scheduled delivery is available from $8.99.
Product Details:
Related to this item:Home Improvement storage Home Depot Storage & Organization Garage shelving home storage HDX
What's the matter?