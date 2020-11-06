Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
HDX 5-Tier Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit

$29.98
+ In-Store Shipping
Expires: 07/27/20
Home Depot Coupons See Deal
Up to 5.0% Cashback

About this Deal

Home Depot is offering this HDX 5-Tier Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit for just $29.98 with free in-store pickup!

Note: scheduled delivery is available from $8.99.

Product Details:
  • Durable, recycled plastic construction is easy to clean
  • Five shelves each hold 150 lbs. for a total capacity of 750 lbs.
  • Perfect for use in your garage or basement for general storage
  • Received 4+ stars out of 4760+ reviews

