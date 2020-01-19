Lowe's is offering this Hefty 3.75-Gallon Clear Tote w/ Latching Lid for onlY $4.98 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on orders over $45.



Details:

Double rim base prevents stress and warping



Latched handles keep the lid secure



BPA-free made in the USA



Sized and designed to stack together for better space utilization



Received 4+ stars from over 155 reviews!