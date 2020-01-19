Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Hefty 3.75-Gallon Clear Tote w/ Latching Lid

$4.98 $6.98
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/29/20
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this Hefty 3.75-Gallon Clear Tote w/ Latching Lid for onlY $4.98 with free in-store pickup or free shipping on orders over $45.

Details:
  • Double rim base prevents stress and warping
  • Latched handles keep the lid secure
  • BPA-free made in the USA
  • Sized and designed to stack together for better space utilization
  • Received 4+ stars from over 155 reviews!

Related to this item:

newguy
newguy (L5)
Jan 19, 2020
Now $4.98
