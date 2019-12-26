Lowe's is offering this 6.5' Holiday Living Pre-Lit Seneca Tree for only $49.50 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Outfitted with 1000 branch tips for a full, realistic look



Pre-lit with 250 low-voltage color-changing LED lights



Measures 6.5' tall with 51" base diameter



Received 4+ stars from over 185 reviews

Other Notable Christmas Trees:

