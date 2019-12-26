Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lowes Coupons

Lowes

6.5' Holiday Living Pre-Lit Seneca Tree
FREE SHIPPING
$49.50 $99.00
Dec 20, 2019
Expires : 12/26/19
About this Deal

Lowe's is offering this 6.5' Holiday Living Pre-Lit Seneca Tree for only $49.50 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or free in-store pickup where available.

Details:
  • Outfitted with 1000 branch tips for a full, realistic look
  • Pre-lit with 250 low-voltage color-changing LED lights
  • Measures 6.5' tall with 51" base diameter
  • Received 4+ stars from over 185 reviews

Other Notable Christmas Trees:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Jyork2300
Jyork2300 (L2)
Dec 26, 2019
good deal
