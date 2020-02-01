Walmart is offering these 10' Holiday Time Multicolor Incandescent Christmas Lights for only $2.25 with free store in-store pickup, or free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

150 multicolor incandescent Christmas light net



Light set measures 6' x 4'



Drape net lighting over shrubs, trees, hedges, or any area you want to light up



Fast and easy illumination with one plug



Lights stay lit even if one bulb burns out to twinkle away all night long



Can be connected to up to 3 other sets of this exact same model with end to end construction



Green wire blends in with tree branches and greenery



For indoor and outdoor use

