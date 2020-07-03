Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Home Depot Cancels Today's Kids Workshop

News
Expires: 03/07/20
Attention! Home Depot has cancelled their Kids Binocular Workshop scheduled for today (3/7) amid the growing coronavirus concern.

If you signed up for today's workshop, then you more than likely received an email from Home Depot concerning this news. However, not every store has cancelled their event. So, if you signed up and did not receive an email, then contact your local store to see if they cancelled it or not.

Some stores will re-schedule the event, while other stores may hand out free take home kits to build on your own. See information concerning those options, please contact your local store.

News health Home Depot Workshop Kids Event free event Coronavirus cancelled
