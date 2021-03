Amazon is offering Honey-Can-Do 3-Tier Metal Bathroom Shelf for only $24.82 with free shipping on orders over $25 or for Prime.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Dimensions: 9.45 In l x 22.83 In w x 59.84 In h /24 cm l x 58 cm w x 152 cm h



Reduces clutter and creates extra storage space



Shelving feet will not scratch/scuff floors



Received 4+ stars from over 5,520 reviews!