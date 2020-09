Target is offering this Honeywell 360 Surround Indoor Heater for only $14.99 with free shipping on $35+ orders.



Details:

Easy to use manual controls



2 heat settings



Adjustable thermostat



turdy base with 360° tip over switch and overheat protection



Cool-Touch housing & handle



Convenient carrying handle



Received 4+ stars from over 425 reviews!

Compare to $24.08 at Walmart via Google.