Right now Amazon is offering this Hopkins 2x4 Basics Shed Kit for only $51.16 with Free Shipping!



Alternatively, available for $51.16 at Walmart with Free Shipping.



Details:

Build your own custom shed with a choice of three different sizes



Assembly is simple



Connectors are made of strong 24 gauge galvanized steel



Limited two year warranty



Received 3+ stars from over 80 reviews Compare to $77.99 at Wayfair.