Hosta Perennial Mixed Bare Root Plants

$14.99 $39.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/30/20
About this Deal

Woot! has this Hosta Perennial Mixed Bare Root Plants for only $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members.

Product Details:
  • Includes Albomarginata, Aureo Maginata, and Francee varieties
  • Low maintenance and beauty plants
  • Extremely hardy and versatile, perfect for any garden
  • Grow 20-36" wide
  • Perfect for zones 3-9
  • Require full to partial shade
  • Imported from the Netherlands

