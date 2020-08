Nordstrom Rack is offering this Ironing Plate Hand Held Garment Steamer for only $19.97 with free shipping on orders over $89.



Details:

Produces powerful, dry-steam



Compact, easy to fill and use



Up to 7 minutes of steam time



Heats up in a quick 90 seconds



Capacity: 0.10 L

Compare to $24.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.