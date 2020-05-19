Macy's is offering Household Essentials Sewing Center for $18.69 (Reg. $32.00) with code MEMDAY at checkout! Shipping is free on $25+ or opt for free store pickup.



Details:

Approx. dimensions: 16"H x 32"W



Helps you sew, press, and store all in one place



Padded, gridded muslin with silicone backing prevents machine "walking"



Reduces machine noise



Spacious grid provides plenty of space for machine and pressing



Manufacturer's 1 year limited warranty



Cotton, polyester, Polyurethane



Wipe clean