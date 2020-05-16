*Free delivery on $35+ orders



This Stalwart 130-Piece Household Hand Tool Set comes with all the household essential tools needed for minor maintenance around the home. It comes in a compact, durable plastic carrying case that fits anywhere in homes, apartments, garages or even the car. The Stalwart 130-piece hand tool set can make a helpful gift for a new home owner. It has slots for each tool in the case, making it simple to stay organized. The Stalwart hand tool set is ideal for use on DIY projects, such as fixing leaky faucets or hanging pictures. It features a durable metal construction and quality materials that are made for consistent use. The set will make a helpful addition to your home, garage and workplace.



Set includes: two 8-piece Allen wrench sets, two 10-piece driver sets with PH1, PH2, PZ1, 5, 6, T10, T15, T20 and ADP drivers, ratcheting screwdriver, side cutters, needle-nose pliers, adjustable wrench, claw hammer, 6' steel tape measure, snap blade razor, miniature screwdriver set with 2 slotted and 2 Philips, wire stripper and assorted small hardware

Satisfaction guaranteed: Stalwart is committed to providing consumers with the absolute best price and value on its entire line of products

Note: this is an exclusive product of Stalwart and only 130-piece tool sets by Stalwart are guaranteed to be genuine



Specifications

Features usually ships within 3 business day

Brand Stalwart

manufacturer_part_number 130

Manufacturer TRADEMARK GAMES INC

Assembled Product Weight 5 lbs

Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 9.88 x 12.63 x 2.63 Inches