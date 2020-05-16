Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Walmart

Stalwart 130-Piece Household Hand Tool Set
$33.88 $39.99
Aug 05, 2020
About this Deal

*Free delivery on $35+ orders

https://www.walmart.com/ip/Household-Hand-Tools-130-Piece-Tool-Set-by-Stalwart-Set-Includes-Hammer-Wrench-Set-Screwdriver-Set-Pliers-Great-for-DIY-Projects/16890891?u1=&oid=223073.1&wmlspartner=aB8BeTfRgb8&sourceid=16395528423542678311&affillinktype=10&veh=aff

Highlights
Brand Stalwart
Count 1
Manufacturer TRADEMARK GAMES INC

This Stalwart 130-Piece Household Hand Tool Set comes with all the household essential tools needed for minor maintenance around the home. It comes in a compact, durable plastic carrying case that fits anywhere in homes, apartments, garages or even the car. The Stalwart 130-piece hand tool set can make a helpful gift for a new home owner. It has slots for each tool in the case, making it simple to stay organized. The Stalwart hand tool set is ideal for use on DIY projects, such as fixing leaky faucets or hanging pictures. It features a durable metal construction and quality materials that are made for consistent use. The set will make a helpful addition to your home, garage and workplace.

Stalwart 130-Piece Household Hand Tool Set:

Essential for a variety of projects, tool kit comes with all the household essential tools needed for almost all minor maintenance
Stalwart tools are made from durable metal construction providing precision
Ideal for DIY projects or everyday home improvements.
Stalwart 130-piece hand tool set stores conveniently
Kit comes in a compact durable plastic carrying case that fits anywhere in a home, apartment, garage or even the car.
Carrying case dimensions: 2" x 9" x 11"
General uses: designed to tackle all assembly, maintenance and repair projects around the house or office
Can be used for fixing leaky kitchen or bathroom faucets, hanging up pictures or tightening up a loose screw on bikes
Set includes: two 8-piece Allen wrench sets, two 10-piece driver sets with PH1, PH2, PZ1, 5, 6, T10, T15, T20 and ADP drivers, ratcheting screwdriver, side cutters, needle-nose pliers, adjustable wrench, claw hammer, 6' steel tape measure, snap blade razor, miniature screwdriver set with 2 slotted and 2 Philips, wire stripper and assorted small hardware
Satisfaction guaranteed: Stalwart is committed to providing consumers with the absolute best price and value on its entire line of products
Note: this is an exclusive product of Stalwart and only 130-piece tool sets by Stalwart are guaranteed to be genuine

Important: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Look for our logo on the packaging for every one of our products. Stalwart is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line our products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Stalwart is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.

Specifications
Features usually ships within 3 business day
Brand Stalwart
manufacturer_part_number 130
Manufacturer TRADEMARK GAMES INC
Assembled Product Weight 5 lbs
Assembled Product Dimensions (L x W x H) 9.88 x 12.63 x 2.63 Inches

Home Improvement tools Hand Tools Hand Tool Sets
💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked!
dealsrush
dealsrush (L1)
May 16, 2020
yeah it's worth more than $15 for sure
Reply
dinushikumari
dinushikumari (L1)
Jun 13, 2020
Sorry mistake
Reply
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Apr 20, 2018
Updated to $19.48
Reply
johnd4
johnd4 (L5)
Jul 22, 2017
A set like this is worth way more than $15! It's always good to have a set of tools in your house. You never know when you might need to fix something.
Reply
dinushikumari
dinushikumari (L1)
Jun 13, 2020
Sorry mistake
Reply
