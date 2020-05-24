Lowe's is offering this 52" Hunter Donegan LED Indoor Ceiling Fan for only $99 with free shipping or free in-store pickup.



Details:

Reversible barnwood/dark walnut blades included that operate on a 13° pitch for maximum performance



19.6-watt light fixture using two 9.8-watt medium base dimmable LED bulbs included



Can be installed using the provided 2-in or 3-in downrod for low or standard ceiling heights and also on a longer downrod for higher ceilings; can accommodate angled ceilings up to 34°