This deal is expired!
ALDI Coupons

ALDI

ALDI 3-Wick Spring Candles (In-Store)
$3.99
Apr 08, 2020
Expires : 04/14/20
23  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal

About this Deal

ALDI is offering these Huntington Home 3-Wick Spring Candles for only $3.99 in-store!

Find your nearest store here.

Details:
  • 14-ounces
  • Scents include:
    • Coastal Spring
    • Paradise Lily
    • Citrus & Herbs
    • Strawberries & Whipped Cream
  • Includes silver lid

Find more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.

🏷 Deal Tags

home decor home aldi candle Home Improvement Candles Spring home scent
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
