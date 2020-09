Target has this Kingsford 14" Portable Charcoal Grill for $19.00 (Reg. $31.99) with free shipping on $35!



Features:

20"(H) x 15.8"(W) x 15.8" (D)



Steel construction with high-heat paint



Hinged lid



Lead-free and non-toxic



Chip, crack and scratch resistant



Powder coated to resist rust



Heat-resistant handle



209 square inch grilling area