This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
IDesign 4-piece Kitchen Bin Set
$19.99
$24.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/03/20
About this Deal
|Costco is offering IDesign 4-piece Kitchen Bin Set for only $19.99, regularly $24.99. Shipping is free on this order.
Accessories Included :
• Clear Bin 4” x 4” x 14.5” - 2 units
• Clear Bin 8” x 4” x 14.5”
• Soda Can Holder 5.5” x 13.75” x 4”
Related to this item:home kitchen Home Improvement storage organization Storage & Organization kitchen carts Home Improvements
What's the matter?