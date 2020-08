Big Lots is offering this Java 73-Gallon Outdoor Storage Box for only $59.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

Convenient storage box perfect for the home, patio, deck or porch



Durable, double wall resin construction is weather resistant



Strap retainer system prevents the lid from hyperextending in an open position



Quick slide and snap assembly design with exterior tie-down tabs



Dimensions: 43.5"L x 22"W x 21.8"H