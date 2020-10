Walmart is offering Pyrex 24-piece Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set for only $16.41, regulalry $29.99. Shipping is free on orders over $35+



Product Details :

Includes two 7-cup round dishes, three 4-cup round dishes, three 2-cup dishes, and four 1-cup round bowls, all with lids



Glass is pre-heated oven, fridge, freezer and microwave safe



BPA-free plastic lids are top-rack dishwasher safe



Non-porous surface does not absorb food odors, flavors or stains