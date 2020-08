Bed Bath and Beyond is offering INK+IVY Hawthorne Window Curtain Panel for only $9.99, regularly $39.99. Shipping is free on orders over $39+



Product Details :

The eye-catching Hawthorne Window Curtain Panel from INK+IVY will bring a subtle, trendy pop to your favorite space's décor



Adds character to any space offering a soft color palette with a delightful triangular geometric design



Appropriate for indoor use



Panel hangs on a rod pocket or use the back tabs for a more tailored appearance



90% polyester/10% linen



Machine wash



Panels are sold individually and each measure 50" W



Rod pocket measures 1-1/4" in diameter