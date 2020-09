ALDI is offering this Intex Queen Air Bed w/ Built-in Pump for only $39.99 in-store!



Find your nearest store here.



Details:

Inflates with built-in electric pump or optional manual pump



Fiber-tech construction provides enhanced comfort, stability and support



High-strength polyester fibers do not stretch over time



Soft, velvety sleeping surface to enhance comfort



Dimensions: 60" x 80" x 16.5"

See more ALDI weekly in-store finds here.