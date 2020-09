Sam's Club has Intex Queen Comfort Headboard Airbed w/ Internal Pump for $69.98! Shipping is free for Plus members.



Features:

Received 4.5 stars from 1,000+ reviews!



reviews! Headboard keeps pillows off the floor, and provides comfortable support



Engineered with Fiber-Tech construction provides added stability and support



Standard queen sheets tuck easily and securely



Carry bag for easy storage and transport



Internal pump for fast inflation and deflation