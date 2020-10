Lowe's is offering this IRIS 3-Drawer Wheeled Cart for only $19.20 with free shipping for myLowe's members [free to join] or free in-store pickup where available.



Details:

Deep drawer measurements are 14" x 12" x 7"



Each deep drawer weight capacity is 10 lbs



Built-in organizer top for accessibility



Clear drawers to easily identify contents



Dimensions: 14.25" L x 12.05" W x 25.94" H

Compare to $21.84 on Amazon and $27.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond.