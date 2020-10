Walmart is offering iRobot Braava Jet 245 Mopping Robot for only $179.00, regularly $199.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Cleans floors in an efficient, systematic pattern



Smart design gets into tight spaces



Avoids stairs and riding up on rugs



Knows its way back



Knows when to power down



Targeted spray tackles dirt and stains



Mops and sweeps hard floors